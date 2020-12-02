© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive expands battery testing for EV’s

The company is putting its new battery testing centre in Weihenbronn, Germany into operation. With the new centre the company significantly expands testing capacities and new employees will be recruited.

Close to the company’s existing battery test centre hub in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany, Valmet Automotive has now officially launched its new test centre in Weihenbronn. At the new location Valmet Automotive has about 1’500 square meters for testing at its disposal. “Our test center in Bad Friedrichshall and the possibilities at the new location in Weihenbronn complement each other perfectly. With the new location we are now able to significantly expand our test capacities and test expertise in a cost-effective way,” says Jyrki Nurmi, Senior Vice President EV Systems, Valmet Automotive Group, in a press release. In addition to a workshop for prototype build-up and an electrical laboratory, the Weihenbronn centre offers a testing area which already boasts many years of experience of testing battery technologies and innovations. In addition to this, battery abuse tests on cell and module level are carried out in test containers in the outdoor area. “In the future, we will build up and test the latest battery innovations and technologies, such as new thermal management solutions, new sealing concepts and new measures to improve the fire behavior of batteries,” says Mathias Würges, Vice President Engineering EV Systems, Valmet Automotive. In addition to Bad Friedrichshall and Weihenbronn, Valmet Automotive also conducts battery tests in Uusikaupunki, Finland, at the company’s car production site. At the car plant the company has integrated a production of battery systems as well.