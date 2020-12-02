© Emerald EMS

Emerald EMS expands – acquires two EMS provider

Emerald EMS, the combination and merger of DataED and Bestronics which saw the light of day as late July 2020, is expanding via the acquisition of two EMS providers based in Michigan and California.

Michigan-based Saline Lectronics Inc. (SLI) and California-based Veris Manufacturing are joining Bestronics, DataED under the Emerald EMS umbrella. Both companies are manufacturers of high-mix, low- to medium-volume printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) and box builds for high-reliability end markets, including industrial controls, aerospace and defense, and medical. “All of us at Emerald are excited about the expanded geographic reach and manufacturing capabilities that Saline Lectronics and Veris Manufacturing bring to the mix,” says Emerald EMS CEO Vic Giglio, in a press release. “Their addition expands the Emerald EMS footprint into Southern California and the Midwest domestically, bringing increased geographic flexibility and expanded capacity to all of our customers.” The addition of Saline Lectronics Inc. will provide Emerald with the muscles of a full-service electronics solutions company boasting a 110’000 square foot manufacturing facility. The company provides engineering, printed circuit board assembly, testing, electro-mechanical box build, and direct fulfillment for complex, high-reliability electronic systems for the industrial controls, aerospace and defense, medical and oil industry end-markets. Veris Manufacturing – which was originally known as Quality Control Manufacturing – will add its 40’000 square foot facility to the mix, providing high-reliability manufacturing and engineering services focused on the aerospace and medical end-markets. “Our partnership with Emerald EMS will allow us to offer our customers expanded capacity as well as access to lower-cost options through Emerald’s Shenzhen, China, manufacturing facilities, while Emerald gains a strong Midwest presence,” says SLI President and CEO Mario Sciberras. “Joining Emerald expands our access to new markets and provides investment opportunities for us to build on our capabilities in order to stay ahead of the demands of our growing customer base,” adds Veris Manufacturing President Jay Cadler. Day-to-day operations are expected to remain unchanged at both SLI and Veris, which will continue to operate under their existing brand names under the Emerald umbrella.