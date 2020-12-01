© Syntronic

Swedish manufacturer expands on home market

Syntronic, a Swedish design house and manufacturer, is expanding its Syntronic is expanding the manufacturing site in Kumla.

The expansion will enable the company to intensify the circuit board manufacturing and simultaneously engage in high-quality series production. New job opportunities, both in Kumla and at the already established production site in Sandviken, will be created due to this large-scale investment. “It feels fantastic to take the next big step in the story of Syntronic’s manufacturing operations,” says Roger Lindholm, CEO of Syntronic Production Services, in a company update. In Kumla, Syntronic has chosen large-scale premises with additional growth potential, as a strategy for further development. The new premises have been equipped with technology designed to handle tomorrow’s technology efficiently, the company states. The investment in Kumla is said to widen the company’s reach, allowing its teams to apply their knowledge to larger projects. “We are ready to compete with manufacturers outside of Sweden. Syntronic invests in skills-optimized, quality-driven, and ethical production in Sweden, where we have a good and safe working environment and are able to offer our customers reasonable prices,” says Roger Lindholm. The investment has already started to pay off in the form of new contracts with companies such as Saab in Karlskoga. Collaborations with other large-scale companies are currently being negotiated. The company’s expansion also enables a diversification in the manufacturing segment, which means that more jobs will be created in both Kumla and Sandviken. In Kumla, Syntronic will work with large volumes with a special focus on circuit board manufacturing, series production and end-assembly. Simultaneously, the manufacturing site in Sandviken will focus on advanced mechanics and other specific areas of expertise. The teams in Sandviken will work with mixed volumes and offer high-level expertise in mechanical design, test product manufacturing, RF boxes, mechanical tool solutions and other areas, the company states without specifying the number of new jobs created. “It feels amazing that Syntronic can invest and create job opportunities in a time that is financially challenging for a large number of people. We have the courage to invest in Swedish manufacturing based on deep and broad expertise locally and globally, excellent machines, and great working conditions,” Roger Lindholm concludes. Operations in Kumla have already begun in the form of machine installations. The manufacturing will gradually increase in intensity in the near future.