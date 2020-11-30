© Enics

Enics names new CFO

EMS provider Enics has appointed Kristiina Leppänen as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer.

As of November 19, 2002, Ms Kristiina Leppänen is taking the reigns at the new CFO for the company, as well as joining the management team. Enics’ long-term CFO, Petri Suikkanen, is pursuing his career outside the company. Ms Leppänen holds an MBA in International Finance from Helsinki School of Economics. She has an extensive CFO background from global industrial companies covering more than 10 years and has worked extensively in senior financial positions throughout her career. Prior to joining Enics Ms Leppänen held the position of CFO for Cavotec in Switzerland. “I look forward to joining Enics’ leadership team and leading its finance organization to contribute to Enics’ future success as the new era gets fully underway,” Ms Leppänen says in a press release. “I have deep respect for the company and its culture and look forward to helping create value for shareholders and other stakeholders in the years to come.”