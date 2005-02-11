Seica and JTAG to Provide combined test systems

SEICA, Inc. and JTAG Technologies today announced the integration of their test methods within the Seica Pilot™ and Pilot LX™ flying probe in-circuit test systems

As a result, electronics designers and manufacturers will benefit from even greater testability and programmability of complex boards, all within a single process step. By this integration, test development and deployment times are minimized, test coverage is maximized, and fixturing is negligible, even for complex digital PCBs where physical access to electrical nodes is limited.



PLDs.David Sigillo, General Manager of Seica, Inc., says, “Our customers have asked us to integrate boundary-scan into our products. In order to meet this request for high-performance digital testing, we are very pleased to combine with JTAG Technologies in offering an integrated solution. Customers will gain greater test coverage while maintaining fixtureless test access.”



Pilot and Pilot LX systems equipped with JTAG boundary-scan capabilities are available immediately via Seica’s distribution channels.