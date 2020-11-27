© Variosystems

Variosystems expands with new Texas facility

The Swiss EMS provider says that it is opening a system integration and over-molding plant in Fort Worth, Texas, the company’s sixth manufacturing location.

This latest expansion comes on the heels of strong growth for the company and is one of several strategic decisions to expand worldwide capacity. “2020 can surely be described as one of the most unpredictable year in the company’s history. Between the impacts of COVID on our day-to-day tasks and large scale production of ventilators for the medical industries, Variosystems added a new facility their growing list. We are happy to welcome our system integration and over-molding plant,” the company writes in an update. The new acquisition is a 32’000 square feet building located in Fort Worth, Texas. The facility will be tailored to the growing demand for system integration, over-molding, customer fulfillment and other processes. “Located only minutes from our PCBA manufacturing plant in Southlake TX, this new location will give Variosystems the perfect footprint to offer a complete end-to-end solution to our customers,” says Yves Lafortune Deputy General Manager Variosystems USA, in the press release. “With over 100,000 sqft in the DFW area, we are now in a position to expand our service offering to new customers needing reliable and price competitive manufacturing solutions.” The new Fort Worth facility will focus on rapid deployment of materials, change over and flexible workstations, enabling high mix low volume customers. Variosystems says it will also implement a lean manufacturing processes and equipment to accommodate higher volume projects with minimal ramp-up time. The facility is ISO-13485 certified and will be certified to IATF 16949 in 2021 for automotive customers.