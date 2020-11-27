© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

New jobs created as auto supplier opens North American HQ in Georgia

Turkish developer and manufacturer of fluid systems for heating & cooling, TEKLAS, is planing to invest USD 6.5 million to open its first North American facility and headquarters in Calhoun, Georgia, delivering 120 jobs to city.

TEKLAS designs, develops, and manufactures fluid circulation systems for cooling and heating applications, and the company does also have electric and hybrid engine lines, which helps to cool batteries and fuel cells during operation – something that the state is very interested in as it aims to secure its position in electric-vehicle production. “It’s a pleasure to welcome TEKLAS to the Peach State,” says Governor Brian P. Kemp, in a press release from the Governor’s office. “I’m confident that our highly skilled workforce, top-notch logistics network, and pro-business environment will make TEKLAS very pleased with their decision to join Georgia’s growing electric vehicle parts industry. As they build their North American headquarters in Gordon County, we're grateful for the opportunities this will bring to hardworking Georgians and their families in the region.” TEKLAS USA will include assembly lines to serve prominent original equipment manufacturers within the industry with the start of operations in the spring of 2021. “Headquartered in Turkey, and with locations in Bulgaria, Serbia, Mexico, and China, along with sales offices in Germany and France, we are very excited to open a new plant in Calhoun, Georgia,” said Regional Director for Teklas Arcan Ergur, in the release. “Our Calhoun, Georgia location will help us be closer to our main customers.” The 200,000-square-foot facility and headquarters will create 120 new jobs at a variety of skill levels, including positions in advanced manufacturing, management, and supervision. “The Calhoun and Gordon County community commend TEKLAS for their research and advancements in electric vehicle manufacturing and for their contribution to the expansion of the automotive sector of our manufacturing base,” adds Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Johnson.