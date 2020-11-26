© TrendForce

NAND Flash revenue for 3Q20 up by only 0.3% QoQ due to weak server sales

Total NAND Flash revenue reached USD 14.5 billion in 3Q20, a 0.3% increase QoQ, while total NAND Flash bit shipment rose by 9% QoQ, but the ASP fell by 9% QoQ, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.