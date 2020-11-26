© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Danutek Bulgaria ends 2020 on a high despite pandemic

Even during the global pandemic, Danutek Bulgaria, a daughter company of capital equipment distributor Altus Group, managed to end its final quarter of the year on a high with a number of new orders from manufacturers in the Balkan region.

Like for all businesses, the pandemic affected Danutek. However, during the months of restrictions put in place to bring the spread of the virus under control, the team utilised their time to grow and further support their customers, the company explains in a press release. “The impact of COVID-19 has been extremely challenging but we have identified that training the team should be a priority during this period to ensure there is a skilled and knowledgeable workforce,” says Petar Truhchev, Sales Manager, Danutek Bulgaria. “Thanks to technology, the isolation period did not stop us in our endeavours to strengthen our after sales support teams. Staff were trained in new and upcoming technology and updated on all the systems available through Danutek.” The Sales Manger explains that this also provided the company the opportunity to leverage its existing relationships within the area and help to reach new customers within the industry. “This has resulted in three prominent businesses choosing to install equipment from Danutek” Danutek Hungary’s most recent partnerships include electronics manufacturer, Rommtech-3S, who have invested in Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), Pick and Place, conformal coating machine and component storage towers. Festo Bulgaria, a supplier of automation technology, industrial training and education programs has also invested with Danutek placing orders for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and SPI equipment. Also advancing their processes with SPI machines is Unipos, a designer and manufacturer of fire alarm equipment.