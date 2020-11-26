© Syntronic

Swedish design house expands in Canada creating new jobs

Swedish-headquartered design house, Syntronic, is kick-starting a massive North American expansion in Canada in a response to the high demand from customers, mainly driven by the ICT industry.

The plan is to hire at least 50 people in Ottawa before the end of the year – just six weeks out – followed by an additional 100 in the beginning of next year. “Syntronic has proven time and time again as a trusted development partner. Through this trust we have secured a large number of new projects with tier 1 tech OEMs. We are following our global strategy and will soon be opening satellite design centers expanding in more locations in Canada to allow us to hire more talent and support our customers and reach new customers” says Hans Molin, president of Syntronic Research and Development Canada, in a press release. Mr. Molin continues to explain that since the company operates in important sectors of the economy, it is important for the company to continue to invest in research & development – and especially at times like these. “Our greatest assets are our people, when the right people enjoy working with other like-minded team members it attracts more of the right talent. Exceptional employees coupled with variety and technical challenge has created a winning combination in our company culture and has created the snowball effect of our growth story,” Hans Molin continues. Currently, the team in Canda consists of 300 professionals who specialise in product development for different market areas including Wireless Radio, Datacentre, Automotive, Industrial, Defense and Connected Devices. Now the company is looking for professionals genuine passion for its key competence area, ICT. In particular, the company is interested in embedded software developers, radio hardware designers, cavity filter designers, cloud engineers, digital hardware designers and power designers.