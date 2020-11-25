© Cake

Northvolt and CAKE form an electric partnership

The Swedish manufacturer of lightweight electric performance motorcycles, has signed a letter of intent with the Swedish Swedish battery developer and manufacturer, Northvolt, to form a long-term partnership for the supply of sustainable battery cells for their line-up of electric motorcycles.

With large-scale production starting in 2021 at Northvolt Ett gigafactory, Northvolt is aimin to manufacture the greenest batteries in the world. Northvolt Ett cell manufacturing is powered by 100% renewable energy and embraces the principles and practices of a circular economy at every opportunity. “What Northvolt is doing here truly supports our mission toward zero-emissions. The Northvolt concept of fossil-fuel-free manufacturing of battery cells and their commitment to recycling means that we will take a giant leap forward in our mission, charging the way forward in supporting our obligation to a power source that is green, clean, and sustainable,” says CAKE Founder and CEO, Stefan Ytterborn, in a press release. The initial phase of the partnership between CAKE and Northvolt will occur through 2021. Over the next year, teams will be developing the technology, engineering product, and launching the initial phase of product field testing. The goal is to bring the Northvolt battery cells for CAKE’s future battery technology to market with various CAKE motorcycle models during the first half of 2022. “CAKE is challenging an entire industry with their concept, showing what a modern, sustainable motorcycle can be. We look forward to providing the team with cost-efficient, green battery cells of the highest quality to support their mission,” adds Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO of Northvolt.