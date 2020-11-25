



North American PCB industry sales up 3% in October

Total North American PCB shipments in October 2020 were up 3.0% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, October shipments fell 12.6%, according to the IPC.

PCB bookings in October fell 19.0% year-over-year and decreased 22.8% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.97. “The current environment is starting to look increasingly like a normal recession and less like the initial shock. While PCB shipments were generally in line with expectations, bookings continue to fall below average,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “There does appear to be some backlog within the system which should sustain shipments in the next month or two, but it is increasingly looking like weaker bookings, especially for flexible PCBs, will define the start of 2021.”