Flextronics establishes bonuses for execs

Flextronics International Ltd. said that CEO McNamara is eligible for a onetime bonus of $750,000 or $1 million at the end of the company's 2009 fiscal year.

Also Werner Widmann, president of the Multek unit, and Peter Tan, president and managing director of Flextronics Asia, are also eligible for a one-year bonus program that provides for the award of a $250,000 bonus at the end of Flextronics' current fiscal year if some targets of earnings-per-share growth and revenue are achieved.



The figures are depending on the achievement of financial targets which are unspecified.