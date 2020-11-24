© Ingun

INGUN refines its service portfolio – divests division

Constance, Germany-based manufacturer of test equipment, INGUN Pruefmittelbau GmbH, says it will transfer its Customised Test Fixtures Division to DIVMAC SA (Pinto Brazil Group) on the first of January 2021.

The divestment marks a milestone in INGUN’s strategy, which in future will concentrate on its core business; the development, manufacture, and sale of sophisticated test components for all testing requirements. The Customised Test Fixtures Division will remain in the region under the new owner and all jobs will be retained. Constance will remain an important location for test equipment technology of international importance "Our primary goal was to find a trusted new owner with a long-term strategy for the Customised Test Fixtures Division and our employees working there. We are very pleased to have found a successor in DIVMAC, who we have been working together with for many years. The company fully shares our high quality standards, and above all the sense of social responsibility towards our employees," says Armin Karl, INGUN owner and CEO, in a press release. DIVMAC SA is a subsidiary of the established Pinto Brazil Group with headquarters in Guimarães, Portugal and already successfully manufactures testing solutions to customer-specific requirements. Working on the solid foundation of this expertise, DIVMAC will continue to operate the customised test fixtures sector and will employ the team who currently work for INGUN. Therefore, the district of Constance will remain an important location for test equipment technology of international importance. INGUN will continue to work with DIVMAC as a supplier of test components, guaranteeing that INGUN’s high-quality components will be supplied to existing customers in the customised test fixture sector in the future. “As a Partner for Future Technology, we have chosen to focus fully on our core competence. This focus enables us to invest even more in the technological progress of our products and our service and establish a unique position in the global market.” adds Jochen Müller, Commercial Director & COO at INGUN. “As a single-source supplier of test components, we can now respond even more specifically to the individual testing requirements of our customers and supply the appropriate test probes, test fixture kits, and other components for the construction of test solutions. This ensures an enormous competitive advantage and will help us continue to expand our market leadership in Europe and worldwide.”