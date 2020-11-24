© IPTE

IPTE bags another major contract within e-mobility

The supplier of automation and test systems for the automotive industry, has one a contract in the double-digit million range, is to provide an innovative and fully automated production line for 48 volt batteries for an unnamed international automotive supplier.

The project comprises a volume of orders worth tens of millions, including all mounting processes as well as intensive testing. By smart standardising, IPTE says it is able to realise the time schedule asked for by the clients. The serial production on the first complete line will start in summer 2021, a press release reads. “With this major order IPTE proves its engineering competence especially in the growth market of e-mobility. For this success the course was set during the last years and it will secure firm ground in the automatization market for ongoing development in hydrogen technology,” says Wolf Erdmann, Managing Director of IPTE Germany GmbH, in the press release.