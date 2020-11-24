© AT&S

AT&S PCBs enable fast and sensitive COVID-19 antigen test

The global fight against the coronavirus is currently taking place on many levels. Whether it is about life-saving ventilators, supercomputers used to research vaccines or tests to identify a COVID infection – AT&S is doing its part supplying PCBs to many applications to support the fight.

The most recent example though is a portable testing device which, according to the company, provides rapid and reliable results within only twelve minutes using antigen and antibody test methods. Such systems are applied to verify a potential infection in high-risk patients and persons with COVID-19 symptoms. The device is said to provide results of antigen tests with an accuracy of more than 97%, which is very close to the much more expensive and elaborate PCR tests. “The challenge in the development of such diagnostic devices is that they have to be portable and should not be much bigger than a smartphone,” says Volker Hofmann, Director Sales Segment Medical at AT&S, in the press release. “That is why miniaturization is required for printed circuit boards in order to fit a large number of functionalities onto very little space – and we have done a very good job achieving this at AT&S.” Since October 2020, AT&S has been commissioned as a selected series supplier and now supplies highly sensitive printed circuit boards for this important application to overcome the corona crisis. AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer considers the successful implementation of the current project further evidence for the capability of AT&S. “Our colleagues have once again proven that, based on our technology portfolio, they are able to develop customized, application-specific high-tech printed circuit board solutions within a very short period of time and to get these solutions ready for series production. In doing so, we not only help our customers but also make an important contribution to overcoming the global corona crisis,” says Gerstenmayer.