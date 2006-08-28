Isola Reports Dramatic Growth for<br>Lead-Free Capable Laminates

Isola Group, a designer, developer and manufacturer of high performance base materials for the printed circuit board industry, reported dramatic growth for its lead free capable laminates.

According to Ed Kelley, Director of High Reliability Products, “Isola has seen long term growth trends for our high reliability, lead free capable laminates of greater than 40 percent quarter over quarter, for 2005 and 2006 year-to-date. IS410 and 370HR, Isola's industry leading high reliability products, have proven to be performance winners gaining broad acceptance throughout the electronics supply chain for their unmatched combination of high reliability and processing performance.”



Isola attributes the growth in high reliability lead-free products to superior technical performance, its recently expanded global manufacturing footprint, and a commitment to local service and support. Kelley continues, “These elements are key to continuing the above market growth rates these products are experiencing and we expect this trend to continue with our new advanced products such as IS415.”