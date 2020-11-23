© NOTE

Swedish EMS provider land new industrial contract

EMS provider NOTE has won a new deal for an international group in the area of Motion and Control. The company will manufacturer will produce the electronics for advanced control units for different types of machines and vehicles for the unnamed customer.

Development and production preparations are ongoing and batch production is expected to start during the first quarter of next year. NOTE says that the potential in the collaboration is significant and sales are initially estimated to amount to approximately SEK 50 million per year (EUR 4.9 million per year). The manufacturing will take place at NOTE's plant in Torsby, Sweden. “Our operations in Sweden continue to develop very positively. We continue to win new deals, both for new and existing customers. This deal is proof that professional and demanding industrial customers appreciate our strong offer with high technical competence as well as industry-leading quality and delivery precision. We estimate that this expanded collaboration will develop very strongly already in 2021,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President, in the press release.