Mycronic partners with Cogiscan

The Swedish high-tech company is partnering with Cogiscan, a supplier of Track Trace and Control (TTC) and IIoT solutions to provide machine connectivity for Industry 4.0 applications.

The companies are looking to a powerful offering of integrated machine and software systems for the PCBA market via the combination of Mycronic’s full range of SMT equipment and software – including printing, dispensing, placement, optical inspection and component storage solutions – and Cogiscan’s multiprotocol connectivity platform. “Cogiscan is delighted and honored to partner with a forward-thinking global leader like Mycronic,” says Vincent Dubois, CEO at Cogiscan, in a press release. “We are looking forward to collaborating with Mycronic for the long term to complement their innovative PCB assembly equipment and software with robust IIoT technology." This partnership aims to enhance Mycronic’s existing offering by providing plug-and-play machine communication solutions – using standard protocols such as CAMX, CFX and SECS/GEM, as well as tailored interfaces to proprietary and commercial MES’s – to customers looking to establish factory-wide connectivity. “We are very happy to announce our relationship with Cogiscan,” adds Clemens Jargon, Acting Sr VP Assembly Solutions High Flex at Mycronic. “Factory digitalization has become a top priority for electronics manufacturers, and efficient factory-wide communication is key in building tomorrow’s Industry 4.0 solutions. We believe Cogiscan’s connectivity technology and expertise are an excellent asset for us in helping our customers achieve success.”