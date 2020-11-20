© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Electro Rent team up with NI in global rental collaboration

Electro Rent and NI have entered into new partnership to rent NI automated test and measurement solutions to customers through Electro Rent’s network, starting in North America with a global expansion to follow in 2021.

The partnership aims to capitalise on the constant pursuit of new ways to get products to market faster while lowering the cost of test. The collaboration between the two companies will deliver new opportunities for customers to leverage solutions on a rental basis, often allowing them to shift investments from a capital (CapEx) to an operational expenditure (OpEx) model, with flexibility on term duration and savings on monthly and annual usage. “Our customers value flexibility and the opportunity to quickly access critical solutions, services and expertise through a range of financial options,” says Jason Green, NI’s SVP of global sales, support, services and operations, in a press release. “Expanding our reach and the options available to customers through Electro Rent’s global network will give more engineers the tools they need to increase productivity and accelerate innovation.” NI works closely with its global R&D lab and manufacturing facility customers across a variety of industries, including semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace, government and defense. Under this partnership, NI software-connected test and measurement solutions are now available to rent in North America. Additionally, NI and Electro Rent intend to expand the partnership to other regions starting next year. “We’re excited to offer our customers rental access to NI products. This partnership allows us to provide fast and easy rental solutions for NI’s impressive and well-known solution portfolio,” says Mike Clark, Americas CEO for Electro Rent. “Combining our technical expertise and leading position in the market with NI’s automated test solutions and software-connected systems is a win for our customers.”