© Midsummer

Swedish solar manufacturer buys industrial plant in Italy

Swedish solar expert, Midsummer, says it has signed a purchase agreement on an industrial plant in Bari in southern Italy to start a large-scale production of solar panels, in a region that is ranked number one in Italy in electricity production from solar installations.

The premises will provide the company with 3'880 square metres of space for both offices and areas optimal for large-scale production of the company's building integrated solar panels. Once fully operational, the factory will have a peak capacity of 50MW per year. Work on the factory layout design has begun. “We are happy to have signed the agreement on our new factory in Italy today according to our plans which we communicated during the recently finalized new share issue,” says Sven Lindström, CEO, Midsummer, in a press release. “The premises and location are perfect for our purpose with fantastic climate, optimal solar radiation and in the middle of the very interesting southern European solar market*.” “I’m very pleased with our new location and I’m looking forward to starting work on site. We are now planning for both setting up the production lines, with the Midsummer DUO as the obvious key player, and recruit staff”, adds Jarno Montella, CEO, Midsummer Italia. “Of course, we will have Midsummer solar panels installed on the roof of the building.”