© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Schweizer reaches another milestone at PCB plant in Jintan

After the new Jintan plant (China) received its ISO 9001 certification at the beginning of the year, another important milestone for supplier qualification of the automotive market has been reached with the successful completion of the VDA 6.3 audit in Jintan.

This is a further step towards successful certification in accordance with IATF 16949 (Automotive), which is scheduled to take place at the beginning of 2021, the company says. "With the successful certifications at our Jintan plant, we see ourselves as a very reliable partner for our customers. Despite the pandemic-related difficult audit conditions with which we have to work both in China and Germany, we were also able to successfully achieve recertification in accordance with IATF 16949:2016 (Automotive) at the Schramberg site this year. SCHWEIZER has been able to successfully maintain certification in accordance with IATF 16949:2016 and the previous certification in accordance with ISO/TS 16949 for more than 10 years. With our two production plants in Germany and China, we are therefore well positioned for the different requirements of all market segments for the future," emphasises Nicolas Schweizer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Schweizer Electronic, in a press release.