© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Intellitronix acquires Universal Instruments automated conveyor system

Intellitronix Corporation, a subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, and a leading manufacturer of automotive electronics, has purchased a high-tech automated conveyor system that seamlessly integrates with the company’s newly acquired Speed Print Technology 700 Series screen printer and Europlacer iineo+ Pick & Place system.

Universal Instrument’s model 5362i conveyors are circuit board handling modules designed to operate in a variety of printed circuit board (PCB) assembly environments. “Acquiring the Universal Instruments surface mount system that seamlessly joins our new screen printing and pick-n-place equipment purchases completes the first section of our new PCB assembly line. The surface mount modules are engineered for smooth material transfer to meet the stringent requirements of our electronic assembly process,” says Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, in a press release. “The company’s strategic plan with its aggressive growth objectives plus the increased demand for Intellitronix automotive electronics products compelled us to add an additional high-tech line to our production process. We are excited with the advanced technology platform these equipment acquisitions provide us particularly the ability to process 30,000 electronics components per hour, variability of circuit board sizes, tighter quality control, and precision processing.” Mr. Spivak continued, “Our ability to purchase the new equipment would not be possible without the help and support of our shareholders, whom we are grateful to for their continued support.”