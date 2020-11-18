© Universal Scientific Industrial

USI breaks ground on new Vietnam facility

The Chinese electronics manufacturer has broken ground on its new Vietnam facility in the Dinh Vu Industrial Zone (DVIZ) located in Hai An District, Haiphong City, Vietnam.

Back in December last year, the board of directors of USI approved an investment for a manufacturing facility to be set up in Vietnam. With a planned investment of USD 200 million in Phase I, the project is one of the biggest in Haiphong, Vietnam in 2020. Covering an area of almost 65'000 square metres, the smart manufacturing facility will be built according to Industry 4.0 standards and be completed in two phases, a press release reads. USI currently has 10 manufacturing facilities around the world. The Vietnam facility will be USI’s first production base in Southeast Asia, and will play an important role in the company's "modularisation, diversification and globalisation" strategy to fulfill international customer orders and strengthen supply chain management. According to Akira Kuei, Director of Manufacturing Services Division of USI Vietnam Facility, Phase I of the construction would be completed in the second quarter of 2021 and begin production in the third quarter. The facility will initially focus on manufacturing and assembling chips for wearable electronic devices. The Vietnam facility is expected to create more than 1'700 job opportunities.