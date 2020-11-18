© Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH

Rosenberger-Stanztechnik moves into new production and office buildings

To celebrate the name change from Greiner GmbH & Co. KG to Rosenberger Stanztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, the company moved into the new production and office building in Neuenbürg (Germany).

After only one year of construction, the construction project was completed on schedule, a short company notice states. The integration of Greiner into the Rosenberger Group, which took place back in April 2017, soon made it necessary to expand production capacities in order to meet the increasing demand. The focus for the Neuenbürg location is the manufacture of precision contact parts for automotive, telecommunications and industrial electronics. At 7'000 square metre, the usable area of ​​the building is more than four times bigger than at the previous Greiner site. The number of employees has also increased from 36 to 45 today. A total of 70-80 jobs are planned at the location.