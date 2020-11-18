© Calumet Electronics

U.S. PCB manufacturer expands manufacturing campus

Ground was broken for a 35’000 square foot building addition in early October. The first of many construction phases for Calumet Electronic, which is expected to be complete during the autumn of 2021.

The Michigan based PCB manufacturer says it is expanding its manufacturing operation to meet market demand, and this will take the shape of an addition to its existing manufacturing facility; as well as the purchase of a neighboring building. The purchase of the Calumet and Hecla Bathhouse, which had served as business offices for a local company, was completed in early November. The Bathhouse will expand Calumet Electronics’ corporate office space and serve as its headquarters. “This company was founded with the idea that it could provide family-sustaining jobs after the local mines closed,” Steve Vairo, says President and CEO in a press release. “Fifty years later we are still growing and providing more and better opportunities for individuals to stay or come back to our community. I am proud of the great people who work at Calumet Electronics and the positive economic impact the company has on our local economy. The expansion allows us to do even more.” According to Todd Brassard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, the need for more space comes as the market looks to source more printed circuit boards domestically amid growing concerns with the security of global supply chains. “Calumet is one of just a few American printed circuit board makers who manufacture entirely in the United States. We do it all here in Calumet. We have the industry’s most competitive technologies, engineering bench strength and manufacturing expertise to support key sectors of the electronics market including medical, defense and aerospace along with the critical infrastructure needs of electric utilities and national security applications. We are ideally positioned for more growth,” Brassard says.