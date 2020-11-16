© stokkete dreamstime.com

SMTC to manufacture ventilators at Boston location

EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, says will produce Aura V ventilators for its customer IPM Chirana in the in battle to combat COVID-19.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, we are pleased that we are able to draw on experience in building complex equipment that will perform in critical situations to support the medical community in combatting COVID-19 by manufacturing IPM Chirana’s Aura V ICU ventilators,” says Ed Smith, SMTC Corporation’s President and CEO in a press release. The Aura V ventilator is designed for use in intensive care units to support and protect the patient’s lungs while providing critical information to caregivers. SMTC plans to manufacture IPM Chirana ventilators at its 58’000 square foot facility in Boston. “We selected SMTC to manufacture our Aura V critical care ventilators because of their reputation for quality, customer responsiveness and ability to quickly bring complex medical equipment to market,” says Bud Reeves, IPM Chirana’s CEO.