© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

Micro LED chip revenue expected to reach $2.3B in 2024

Since the introduction of Sony’s large-sized modular Micro LED display in 2017, other companies, including Samsung and LG, have successively made advances in Micro LED development, in turn generating much buzz for the technology’s potential in the large-sized display market, according to TrendForce's latest investigations.