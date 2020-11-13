© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Tektronix taps MCS Test as UK distributor

The partnership brings together the easy-to-operate test, measurement and monitoring solutions of US-based Tektronix, with the 20 year experience of MCS Test as a North Wales-based supplier of Avionics, EMC & Wireless test equipment.

“MCS Test are excited and very much looking forward to working alongside well-respected manufacturers Tektronix & Keithley. The Tektronix brand will allow MCS to expand our product range and offer existing customers a more complete all-round test solution using market-leading manufacturers,” says Bill Beck, CEO at MCS Test, in a press release Tektronix’s Vice President of Commercial Operations, Maria Heriz, says that the partnership with MCS Test will allow the company to serve more customers and markets, whilst at the same time positioning the Tektronix & Keithley brands in the UK. “This announcement also aligns with Tektronix's continued focus on providing world-class support, with the combined Tektronix and MCS Test teams working closely to accelerate customers’ designs. MCS brings extensive experience in Test & Measurement and we are excited to start this partnership together,” says Maria Heriz. John Wild, Sales Manager at Tektronix, adds that; “This partnership offers Tektronix Ltd the great opportunity to strengthen and expand our sales network. MCS Test is a recognised T&M distributor in the UK and we are very much looking forward to the cooperation.”