PartnerTech chooses IFS to create a platform<br>for continued international expansion

PartnerTech, a Swedish contract manufacturer, has selected IFS Applications as a critical element in its future strategy. PartnerTech wanted a platform that would contribute to greater efficiency and flexibility and thereby support the company's continuing development.

PartnerTech has purchased components for financial control, manufacturing, engineering, supply chain management, strategic capacity and material planning, and business performance. The implementation of the first phase will begin at PartnerTech's plant in Åtvidaberg, Sweden, and is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2007. The first phase has a total value of SKr 9 million. Subsequently, PartnerTech plans to implement the solution in its subsidiaries in Norway, Finland, and Poland. The total value for IFS over the coming three years is estimated at SKr 20 million.



Mikael Jonson, chief executive officer of PartnerTech, said, "We presented a description of what we were looking for and asked different vendors to present their best solution. Although we were impressed by the functionality of IFS Applications, the decisive factor was the involvement and interest shown by the IFS consultants in our project and goals."



Major IT projects are often characterized by a clear division between buyer and seller. IFS seeks to avoid this, working rather as a partner to develop processes and system support in close collaboration with its customers. This helps create an environment in which the competence of both parties can be utilized and combined in the most effective manner.



Glenn Arnesen, managing director of IFS Scandinavia, said, "Like PartnerTech, IFS operates in a rapidly changing market that requires the agility to react to change if you want to succeed. IFS collaborates with manufacturing companies worldwide, giving us both experience and competence in the industry. We have found the optimal solution, which we combine with an agile system that can easily be adapted to new needs."



Arnesen concludes, "We are looking forward to collaborating closely with PartnerTech on functionality and processes that will fulfill a clearly defined goal: to provide PartnerTech and its customers with the greatest possible value."