elcon first in Denmark to use lead-free HAL

elcon PCB Technology has installed a new Hot Air Levelling (HAL) machine and will thereby be the first in Denmark using that technique.

The process named SN 100 CL is patented. elcon implemented this technique since the branch has had hard to accept other options with inferior soldering quality than traditional HAL. According to elcon the new lead-free HAL has the same durability as traditional HAL, wich means about 12 months. Compare this with chemical tin with a durability of about six months. SN 100 CL comes primarily from Japan. Several German manufacturers have already installed the system.



SN 100 CL consists tin, cupper and nickel. The nickel stabilizes the Sn-Cu alloy wich smoothens the surface.



SN 100 CL also reduces the risk for "wiring". The smoother surface makes it suitable for (SMD).



elcon announces that the company has recieved positive reactions from several customers. Since SN 100 CL can be used together with leaded soldering tin the transition to lead-free can be much smoother.



In the Nordic SN 100 CL is distributed by Candor Sweden AB.