© nyul dreamstime.com

SVI’s Thailand facility is ready for the German automotive industry

EMS provider SVI says that it has been certified to compliance for VDA 6.3 P1 at their Pathumthani, Thailand facility. The VDA 6.3 certification is a key requirement to support the German automotive industry.

SVI says it has passed P1 audits for multiple automotive customers already, and has several more audits planned in the coming months. VDA 6.3 defines a process-based audit standard for evaluating and improving controls in a manufacturing organisation’s new product introduction and manufacturing processes. SVI continues to grow and invest in the Automotive segment of its business, as well as Medical, Industrial, Audio/Video and other key market segments.