Hella to expands its electronics plant in Lithuania - adding hundreds of new jobs

The automotive supplier says that the building area will initially be increased to around 22'000 square metres during the next expansion phase.

HELLA is further expanding its electronics plant in Lithuania. The plant in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone started production of various electronic components in August 2018. At present, sensors and actuators as well as lighting electronic components are manufactured at the site which has more than 180 employees. To keep up with further increase in demand, the Lithuanian site is to be continuously expanded over the next few years. HELLA is therefore investing a medium double-digit million euro amount in the long-term expansion of its production capacities, a press release reads. As part of the expansion, the number of employees is also to be increased to up to 430. In the first phase, the building area of the plant will initially be increased to a total of 22'000 square meters. In addition to new production and office space, this also includes a laboratory facility of around 1'000 square meters. Series production of electronic components in the field of energy management is also planned for summer 2021. "In the last two years, the Lithuanian location has developed into an important pillar in our global production network," says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, in the press release. "The further investments will not only underline the importance of the location, but also lay the foundation for further growth in the electronics division."