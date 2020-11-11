440 new jobs to be created as Semcorp opens Hungarian plant

As Semcorp Group's first production unit outside of China, the lithium-ion battery separator film plant – which will be set up in the Debrecen South Industrial Park – represents an investment of more than EUR 183 million.

The 97'000 square metre plant is planned to start operations in early 2023, increasing the company's annual film production capacity by approximately 12%. The more than EUR 183 million investment is expected to create 440 new jobs, according to a report from HIPA - the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Semcorp is a Chinese company focused on the development and manufacture of lithium-ion battery separator film products. The company currently boasts 3.3 billion square meters in film capacity across 5 manufacturing facilities in its native China; and this first production unit outside of its native home is set to increase the capacity. The company's products are mainly used in electric and hybrid car batteries as well as consumer electronics goods. Among its customers we find company's such as LG, Panasonic, Samsung, BYD, and SK Innovation, a report from According to the report from HIPA, the first phase of construction is planned to start in 2021. Once the 97'000 square metres plant stands complete it will house four base film production lines as well as coating and slitting capacity.