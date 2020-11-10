© cms electronics

Changes in management of cms electronics

With immediate effect, Mr. Michael Polligger as CCO will take over the duties of Mr. Bernd Juppe who is leaving the company. With this, Mr. Polligger is responsible for Development, Project Management, NPI New Product Introduction and Sales & Marketing.

Michael Polligger has been with the company for 15 years, recently as CTO, and brings his many years of market and technical experience to this task. The focus of the sales division will continue to be on active customer care, optimising market development and acquiring new customers. As a member of the management team Michael Polligger will work on expanding the range of services and securing the future of cms electronics together with COO Sven Skjellet and CEO Michael Velmeden. These changes will require further restructuring. Mr. Mario Damej takes over the management of the manufacturing technology and production department in the function of Director Technology & Production and becomes a member of the extended management. As the previous Head of Production Process Engineering, Mr. Damej has extensive technological knowledge and takes part in the development of the production of cms electronics. "The immediate reorganization of our management structures was important to us in order to guarantee continuity in supporting our customers", says CEO Michael Velmeden, in a press release. “As a long-time member of our management Mr. Polligger knows our company but also the wishes and needs of our customers. We are pleased to have won Mr. Damej as a member of the management and wish both - Mr. Polligger and Mr. Damej – a lot of success in their new challenges."