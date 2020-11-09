© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

German PCB manufacturer acquires PCB trader

Hannover-based PCB manufacturer ILFA is expanding is offering and capacities, significantly, via the acquisition of Skytech Europe GmbH.

Skytech Europe GmbH opened its doors back in 2008and has since made a name for itself as a German distributor of printed circuit board. The company has been trading PCBs successfully from only 6 carefully selected factories in Asia. Skytech's main customer croups exists within the industry-, consumer- and automotive sectors. With the acquisition of Skytech Europe´s trading activities, including its staff, ILFA will expand the existing business significantly in order to serve all former and new customers on an even higher level. The acquisition will become effective on the November 1, 2020, a press release reads. Speaking in numbers, with the addition of Skytech, ILFA is acquiring a trade volume of EUR 12 million. The Hannover manufacturer is now able to offer PCBs from prototype to mass production for industrial electronics, medicine, aerospace and automotive. Due to its technical expertise, ILFA can now provide comprehensive advice and deliver PCB as a one stop shop. At the same time, ILFA has invested more than EUR 7 million in production equipment and process optimisation in the past five years. The investment plan up to 2025 provides further investment in production at the same level. "This strategically important step for ILFA comes at a time when the domestic printed circuit board industry needs to demonstrate to customers that Germany as a location for printed circuit boards/ basic electronics has a bright future," the press release concludes.