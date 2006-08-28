Dell to hire 12,000 in Poland

US Computer giant Dell plans to invest 120 million Euros in a computer production plant near Lódz in Poland. This makes Dell the largest foreign investor in the country.

According to local media, the project, which will be subsidized by the Polish government, will create 12,000 new jobs. Among the arguments for choosing Lódz was access to young educated staff with knowledge of English and low labor costs.



The investment will make Dell the number one foreign investor in Poland in terms of the numbers of workers that will be employed.