© SK Innovation

SK Innovation to recruit more talent for next-gen battery business

SK Innovation says it will start hiring next-generation battery development personnel from now to the end of the year as the company accelerates its move to take pole position in the future battery market.

SK Innovation will hire personnel to develop solid electrolyte and lithium cathode technologies, which are in the limelight as the next-generation battery technologies. Through this, the company aims to use its technology to dominate the lithium-ion battery market, a press release reads. The recruitment areas include the developments of solid material, solid battery cells and lithium metal cathode. The next-generation battery is expected to be able to realize 1,000Wh/L or more, far beyond 800Wh/L – the limit of current lithium-ion batteries. The higher the energy density, the smaller the volume, and thus the less space it will take. Therefore, with the next-generation technology, it is possible to increase the mileage by installing more battery cells in the EVs. Not long ago, back in August to be more precise, SK Innovation announced that it was developing its next-generation battery technology with together with the 2019 Nobel laureate in chemistry, Professor John Goodenough, or otherwise know as “the father of the lithium-ion battery.” The company says that it has been collaborating with Professor Goodenough and The University of Texas at Austin since July in hope of opening the next-generation battery area together. “We will continue with the safest, fastest charging, and longest-lasting battery technology that we already have, take it to the next-generation battery and lead the global battery market. Meanwhile, we will keep contributing to the development of the battery-related industry ecosystem, including EVs,” says Lee Seong-jun, Head of SK Innovation Institute of Technology Innovation, in the press release..