© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

US startup launches to make PCB accessible to the masses

Gerber Labs, an Orange County based engineering startup, is rolling out a platform aiming to make custom PCB’s accessible to electrical engineering students, hobbyists and small businesses.

The startup explains its angle as wanting to remove the quantity-hurdles that exists when acquiring custom PCB’s. Traditionally, PCB’s have only been accessible for large businesses and manufacturers. “To order PCB’s you had to order in large quantities and deal with old school salesmen and overseas representatives. Gerber Labs is changing this by opening up PCB’s to the consumer and small business market,” a press release reads. So instead of calling sales representatives or ordering on websites, Gerber Labs wants to simplify the process by allowing anyone to upload, order and ship a PCB with a couple clicks. “Our goal is to alleviate one headache and that’s getting the PCB you need. If we've done that then we've done our job" says Kyle Sheng, Project Manager at Gerber Labs, in the press release. As its launching Gerber Labs is already working with universities across the US and their engineering student body to help create PCB’s for different competitions and project needs.