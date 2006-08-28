Electronics Production | August 28, 2006
nLight acquires Flextronics operation
nLight, an American manufacturer of high-power semiconductor lasers, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Flextronics Photonics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"This acquisition reinforces our position as a leading supplier of high-power semiconductor laser solutions,” commented Scott Keeney, nLight president and CEO. “It positions us well to provide integrated solutions that will enable new applications in a broad range of industries.”
The acquisition will add an array of new fiber-coupled and hybrid microelectronic products that will complement nLight's current products. The acquisition of new core competencies will be combined with nLight's semiconductor laser technology to expand nLight's product portfolio.
“The integration of new high-reliability products with our existing high-power and high-brightness diodes will enable new capabilities in a variety of applications and market segments,” noted Jake Bell, nLight Defense Group Vice President. “In particular, the combination of these technologies in our ITAR compliant manufacturing facilities will serve the DoD community well for applications including illumination, laser communications, laser-initiated ordinance, and laser-based measurement systems.”
The acquired packaging design and high-volume manufacturing builds on nLight's current capabilities. Added Keeney, “This acquisition reinforces our strategy to offer integration capabilities for new high-volume applications.”
The acquisition will add an array of new fiber-coupled and hybrid microelectronic products that will complement nLight's current products. The acquisition of new core competencies will be combined with nLight's semiconductor laser technology to expand nLight's product portfolio.
“The integration of new high-reliability products with our existing high-power and high-brightness diodes will enable new capabilities in a variety of applications and market segments,” noted Jake Bell, nLight Defense Group Vice President. “In particular, the combination of these technologies in our ITAR compliant manufacturing facilities will serve the DoD community well for applications including illumination, laser communications, laser-initiated ordinance, and laser-based measurement systems.”
The acquired packaging design and high-volume manufacturing builds on nLight's current capabilities. Added Keeney, “This acquisition reinforces our strategy to offer integration capabilities for new high-volume applications.”
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments