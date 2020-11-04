© Phison Electronics

Phison opens Colorado enterprise SSD engineering lab

Via its Systems Integration and Engineering group (SIE) in Broomfield, Colorado, Phison will provide thorough real-time technical support and product-related services for enterprise SSD customers and partners in the region.

In addition, the SIE group will reduce the time needed to qualify the go-to-market designs for Phison’s enterprise and data center customers while providing outstanding technical support. The Colorado team and R&D lab are projected to grow its engineering staff in the coming months to meet the increasing demand for enterprise SSDs, a press release reads. “On behalf of the Colorado Engineering team, we are excited to join this new chapter with Phison’s Enterprise SSD team,” says Tom Lenny, General Manager and Vice President of the Phison Enterprise SIE Group. “Phison’s product strategy and customization support in Enterprise controllers and SSDs is highly competitive and leading in the industry. We are proud to be joining the winning team and have big plans for future growth.” Jim Handy, General Director of Objective Analysis, points out that many Enterprise SSD manufacturers have internal development teams to make their own storage controllers for their SSDs. “While this may be successful for specific products, over the long term there are time-to-market risks and operating expenses that can reach tens of millions of US dollars per ASIC. Phison offers Enterprise SSD manufacturers an alternative to outsourcing the production of a controller or an entire turn-key SSD with customized firmware. This enables the manufacturers to focus their internal engineering teams on their own strategic platforms that are critical to their future,” Mr. Handy says.