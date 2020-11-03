© Syntronic

Swedish design house invests millions in R&D equipment

The Swedish city of Gävle might internationally mostly be know for its large Yule Goat figure made of straw, which is erected in December each year – and often set ablaze in an act of vandalism. However, a Swedish design house is investing heavily in its lab providing more reasons to remember the city.

Syntronic – a Swedish design house focusing on electronics, electro-mechanics as well as technical and administrative software development – has invested more than SEK 100 million (EUR 9.64 million) in new equipment better equip the company for the challenges in the medical, telecom, automotive, defence and industrial sectors that its partners currently face. The company says its teams are already using the new equipment in projects that involve developing and verifying technical solutions for companies with key roles in the welfare systems, infrastructure, and business environments of several countries. “Technological progress is more important now than ever. We want to contribute to the development of new solutions and products that will provide businesses in a great variety of sectors with increased growth opportunities,” says Björn Jansson, CEO of Syntronic Group, in a press release. Through this investment in Gävle, Syntronic expect to strengthen its position as a design house. The company says it’s already equipped with one of Sweden’s most advanced technical laboratories, which currently covers a surface of 1’500 square metres. The new investment will enable the company to double the size of its laboratory. “This investment will boost our global growth and is also essential for our local expansion in Gävle. Together with our design centres in Canada and China, the Gävle investment will strengthen our global offer and create more job openings in the Gävle region,” Björn Jansson contniues. Syntronic says it is swimming against the current during this present financial climate. The company says that its strong position on the market makes it possible to continue to invest and create more job opportunities “Since we operate in societally important sectors of the economy, we consider it our responsibility to continue to invest in research and development,” Björn Jansson concludes. The goal is to hire an additional 30 – 40 professionals in Gävle in the near future and continue to expand the team in the years to come.