Global Q3 semiconductor sales grew 11% compared to Q2

Worldwide sales of semiconductor totalled USD 113.6 billion during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11% over the previous quarter and 5.8% from the same period last year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global sales for the month of September 2020 were USD 37.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% over last month's total and 5.8% more than sales from September 2019. "The global semiconductor industry posted solid sales in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting normal seasonal trends and increased demand for semiconductor-enabled products, but significant market uncertainty remains due to the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Sales into the Americas remained strong in September, increasing by more than 20 percent year-to-year, and sales increased on a month-to-month basis across all major regional markets." Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in China (7.9%), Asia Pacific/Al Other (3.3%), Europe (3.3%), the Americas (2.2%), and Japan (1.5%). On a year-to-year basis, sales increased in the Americas (20.1%), China (6.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (2.9%), but decreased in Japan (-1.8%) and Europe (-9.8%).