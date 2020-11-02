© Doosan - Picture from the groundbreaking ceremony in 2019 General | November 02, 2020
Doosan to more than double production of copper thin foil in Hungary
The company broke ground of its first facility in the country just last year and has now decided to build a second European plant – also in Hungary.
With the investment of EUR 205 millions to be implemented by 2022, the company aims to increase its production capacity of copper thin foil for batteries by two and a half times, a report from HIPA – the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency reads. Doosan Group is a conglomerate company operating in a multitude of industries, its Doosan Solus subsidiary was founded as late as 2019 and is focused on the materials sector, and with that the production of copper thin foil for electric vehicle batteries. During 2020 the company hit a milestone as it opened its first European factory in Hungary; a facility which it broke ground on in July 2019. Since the company took the decision to establish their first factory in Hungary, there has been a steadily growing market demand for electric vehicles and batteries. Keeping pace with this trend, Doosan has now decided to build a second European plant in order to strengthen its market position, and the decision once again fell on Hungary. The construction of the new factory will start still this year. The new unit, scheduled to be completed by 2022, will more than double the current production capacity and create 200 new jobs, the report concludes.