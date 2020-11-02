© Saki Corporation

Saki opens new US-flagship ‘Solution Center’

Inspection equipment specialist Saki Corporation has inaugurated its new Solution Center in the United States of America.

The new center, which is fully equipped with the company’s factory automation solutions, is located centrally in the US at Saki’s Chicago office and augments the company’s existing West Coast facility in Fremont, California. In addition to new demonstration facilities showcasing the company’s t Automatic Optical Inspection, Solder Paste Inspection and X-ray Inspection machines, the new US-flagship ‘Solution Center’ provides a variety of data analytics and Smart Factory connectivity solutions. The new showroom and demonstration area features six Saki AOI, SPI and AXI systems alongside the company’s software solutions such as its Editor offline teaching station, Monitor remote verification station, Manager automatic program changeover and MPV (multi process view) solutions, as well as screen printing and stencil cleaning systems from partner companies, a press release reads. Saki says that its US growth plans include establishing new and strengthening existing strategic partnerships with complementary equipment partners and subject experts to support customer processes and applications, and to create special events. Alongside one-to-one support in applications testing and design evaluations, the new flagship premises afford a generous capacity to host events for industry organisations, allowing group sizes up to one hundred people for technical seminars, training programs and technology workshops.