© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive to urgently recruit 400 workers

Valmet Automotive says it needs to urgently recruit 400 car builders for its Uusikaupunki car plant in Finland, as car sales are growing rapidly.

With rising production volumes, the new car builders will be needed at the plant by the end of January already, the company states in a press release. Due to this, Valmet Automotive is launching an exceptional, large recruitment during the present economic circumstances. This is a result of the rapidly brightening views of the Uusikaupunki car plant where an increase in production volumes that began in late summer is continuing – and is expected to settle at a level where 400 new workers will be needed for various production tasks. This is – as the company says – a challenging schedule as it leaves Valmet with only seven weeks to recruit the new employees so they can be afforded ample time of training for their jobs. The recruitment will cover the whole of Finland, with special focus of attention and measures on areas with high unemployment rate. “The uncertainty in the Finnish economy has not yet been reflected in a significant increase in the number of applicants. Valmet Automotive’s message is now that our recruitment is an exceptional opportunity to find new employment, and to change jobs flexibly,” says Pasi Rannus, SVP Manufacturing, Valmet Automotive, in the press release.