LG.Philips to sell off factories

LG.Philips is, according to the French online electronics journal Electronique, about to shrink its manufacturing operations and phase out its CRT business.

LG.Philips CRT business has been unprofitable since the Plasma and LCD screens became more popular. According to Electronique LG.Philips Displays is now about to phase out its CRT business and continue its cost cutting program through its manufacturing sites across the world.