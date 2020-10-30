



North American PCB industry sales up 7% in September

Total North American PCB shipments in September 2020 were up 7% compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments grew 21.3%.

PCB bookings in September grew 17.2% year-over-year and increased 59.1% from the previous month. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 0.93. “Monthly PCB orders and shipments were up sharply in September, near their respective highs for the year. Some of the gains in September were likely the result of month-to-month variations that naturally exist in the PCB market,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Orders and shipments continue to cool following a large jump in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic. Shipments over the last three months are just below the prior three months, while bookings are off 16.7 percent.”