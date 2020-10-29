© Axon Cable

Axon’ Cable speeds up with a larger factory

Following on the heels of a brand new factory inaugurated in Bangalore, India in 2019, Axon’ Cable SAS, the headquarters of the Axon’ Group in Montmirail, France, has just overseen the construction of a 4’000 square metre new facility.

This site, named Axoplus, illustrates the group's desire to accelerate its efforts in terms of innovation. The architecture of the building has been specially adapted to accommodate unusual production lines, the company states in a press update. These are, among others, lines designed to produce PTFE-insulated cables of very long lengths. "Delivering long-length reels will allow our customers to reduce machine downtime on their own automated lines," Gérard Biscaras, head of Research & Development explains in the press release. The company says that this 4’000 square metre building will soon be full of manufacturing power. Having first been hoisted by a giant crane then lowered through the roof, various elements of some of the first machines are already in place.