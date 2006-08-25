HUBER+SUHNER opens in China

HUBER+SUHNER are opening an additional sales office in Changchun, China, to help expand its customer base in the transport industry.



Many consider the city in China's north-east the "Detroit of the East". It is home of First Automobile Works, China's largest automobile manufacturer, and of Asia's biggest rolling stock manufacturer, Changchun Railway Vehicles Co. Ltd.



China's automotive market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to be the largest automotive market worldwide in 2020. In addition, major investments are expected in railroad network expansion and new rolling stock.



The new Changchun office will give HUBER+SUHNER the opportunity to increase support to the local automotive and rolling stock manufacturers, as well as international companies with plants in the area such as Volkswagen (FAW-VW), Siemens VDO and Bombardier.